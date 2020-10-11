1/1
Ethel M. Bell
1955 - 2020
1/1
Ethel M. Bell, (formerly of Sharon Hill and Penndel, Pa.) passed away peacefully Sunday October 4, 2020 at the Crestview Center in Langhorne, Pa. surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 14, 1955 in Philadelphia to the late Richard & Ethel (Ward) Keegan of Sharon Hill, Pa. Ethel was 65.

Ethel graduated from Archbishop Prendergast high school in Drexel Hill and later developed a successful career as licensed professional hairdresser. Ethel loved to laugh and dance; enjoyed gardening and arts & crafts; but most of all, she dedicated her life to her 3 sons that were her whole world.

In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy (Keegan) Montgomery.

She is survived by her sons, William Bell (Rachael), Thomas Bell and Michael Bell; her grandchildren, William and Keegan Bell; her brothers Richard Keegan (Linda), and Thomas Keegan (Carol); her sister Mary Keegan; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to meet for Ethel's Funeral Mass 10:00 am Thursday October 15, 2020 at the Church of St. George, Lamont Ave., Glenolden. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, Pa.

State Mandated Occupancy Restrictions and Social Distancing will be Observed. Face Masks are Required.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: CurePSP,1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at www.psp.org.

Online condolences at the website below.

Cavanagh Family Funeral Home

www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
October 11, 2020
We used to be neighbors when Billy was first born, the kids played together for years even after you moved to Pendell they went to school together-my heart goes out to Billy & Tommy & Micheal -Your Mom had lots of friends who will dearly miss her! Although it's been years since we have seen one another , I remember her as a great neighbor and lovely friend.
Debbie Sodano
Friend
October 7, 2020
Will never forget you smile, your laugh, and your willingness to always help someone anytime. Will miss your dearly. Love, Rich
Richard Keegan
Brother
October 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Keegan) Bell Families for the loss of your loved one, Ethel, and pray God sends you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
October 8, 2020
So sad to Read this. Ethel was so much fun...always with a laugh. I remember when we would just look at each other in school..and start laughing over something. My heartfelt condolences to her Family. You had a true sweet soul amongst you..but, I am sure you know that. May she fly with the Angels...and find FOREVER PEACE and JOY with GOD..in HEAVEN!


Marilyn Brown
Classmate
October 8, 2020
Go maire tu suaimhneas mo chol ceathrar. May you rest in peace my cousin Ethel.
William Ward
Family
