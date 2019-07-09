|
|
Ethel M. Cole died at Woodbourne Place in Levittown on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the age of 97.
Born in Windsor, N.C., Mrs. Cole had been a Middletown Township resident since 1953 and was also a member of Emilie United Methodist Church, Levittown.
She enjoyed sewing and shopping.
Mrs. Cole was the beloved wife of the late Brascal B. Cole Sr., and loving mother of her late infant daughter, Patsy Ann.
She is survived by her devoted children, B.B. Jr. (Nancy), Judy Cole, Donna Wallace (Paul) and William D. Cole. Mrs. Cole was the grandmother of B.B. III, Meredith, and Joelle; the proud great grandmother of Cole, Katelyn and Christopher; and dear sister of Dorothy Stanton. She will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Woodbourne Place and Compassus Hospice for the compassionate care given to Ethel during the last months of her life.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Emilie United Methodist Church Cemetery, Levittown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Cole's name may be made to Special Olympics of Bucks County, P.O. Box 317, Bristol, PA 19007.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 9, 2019