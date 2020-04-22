|
Ethel M. Steigerwald of Bensalem, Pa. passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Manor Care in Yardley, Pa. She was 92.
Born in Philadelphia to the late William and Ethel (Doyle) Klotz, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph E. Steigerwald Jr., and her sister, Elizabeth Clogston.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, trips to Ocean City, N.J., cooking, crocheting, and teaching CCD for many years at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.
She was the beloved wife for 56 years of Joseph E. Steigerwald Jr., the devoted mother of Diane Barford (Jim) and Joseph E. Steigerwald III (Maria), the loving grandmother of Bill, Chris (CC), Joe (Melissa), Amy (Ryan), Tom, David, Glenn and Jessica, the proud great grandmother of Weston, Jayce, and Ricky, and the loving aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Ethel's family would like to thank the staff at Manor Care/Yardley for their daily care and support to "Miss Ethel" over the years. Especially Ryan, an angel sent to be with her through good times and bad! Our heartfelt thanks Ryan - FOREVER - for caring for and watching our Mom and Grammy. You will always be "family" to us!
There will be a private Funeral Mass at St. Charles of Borromeo Church and burial in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ethel's name may be made to the .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 22, 2020