Ethel M. Worthington

Ethel M. Worthington Obituary
Ethel M. Worthington went home to Heaven to be with her husband, Charlie, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at her home in Legacy Gardens, Bristol. Ethel was 93.

The beloved wife of Charles Worthington for 67 years, she was born in Philadelphia and resided in Edgely for over 60 years.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Jeanette Santone (Joe) of Bristol, Cindy Kennedy of Edgely, Chuck Worthington (Beth) of Edgely and Todd Worthington (Jessica) of Florida. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to send their appreciation to the staff at Legacy Gardens and Kindred Hospice.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007. Interment will follow at St. Mark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mark Church at the above address would be appreciated.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 22, 2019
