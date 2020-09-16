1/1
Ethel M. Zell
Ethel M. Zell passed away on September 12, 2020. She was born and raised in the Germantown Section of Philadelphia.

Loving, caring, affectionate wife of Charles M. for over 67 years.

She worked at Bell Telephone then later as Secretary; Treasurer of Reddi-Rentals Inc. until her retirement in 2001.

Survived by her sister Joanne (Al) Vassallo, niece Diana (Joe) Barbour; great nieces Ashley; Katelyn.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday September 18 th 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Kirk; Nice Funeral Home 333 W County Line Road Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.

Internment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, Contributions in her name may be made toChildren's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Foundation P.O. Box 781352 Philadelphia PA 19178-1352.

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel

Huntingdon Valley




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
