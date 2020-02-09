|
Ethel Katherine (Mann) White passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Majestic Oaks Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Warminster. She was 87.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a life-long resident of Pennsylvania, living in Philadelphia and Southampton, Bucks County. She loved vacationing at the shore, especially Ocean City, N.J.
She was the wife of the late Howard Earl White for 66 years; and daughter of the late Jane (Robertson) Mann and Edmund Mann. In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her brother, James Andrew Mann.
Ethel's life was dominated by her love of three things: family and friends, children, and her Christian faith.
Ethel was devoted to her family and friends. She strived to be the best wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend that she could be. Ethel always took the time to comfort and extend a helping hand to friends and family in need. Whether it was a shoulder to cry on, an attentive ear, or an extra pair of hands to accomplish the task at hand, Ethel was there. If a request or call for help was made, she stopped what she was doing and was there to help. Warm and caring, she made friends easily and had many of them. The walls of her home (and heart) were filled with the pictures of those she loved.
Ethel loved children and was a surrogate aunt and grandmother to many. Her jobs and volunteer activities typically involved children. She served as a youth counselor at several churches, was a recess aide at Johnsville and McDonald Elementary schools, and worked several daycare and babysitting jobs. Ethel was loved and adored by the children she cared for. She was fondly known to many as Aunt Ethel.
Ethel was a Christian and her faith was a beacon throughout her life. She had a strong sense of right and wrong that she adhered to, even when it meant making difficult choices. Like her savior, she was a peacemaker who consistently chose mercy and forgiveness over bitterness and judgement. When family or friends were in conflict, it was Ethel who pressed both sides to forgive and reconcile. She attended several churches throughout her life, including St. Phillips United Methodist Church in Kensington, United Methodist Church of the Redeemer in Fox Chase, Davisville Baptist Church in Southampton, Bensalem Baptist Church and St. John's United Methodist Church in Ivyland.
Ethel is survived by her children, Howard Earl White Jr. and Diane Lynn White; and her brother, Edmund Thomas Mann. Ethel was loved by many other friends and extended family-she will be greatly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of her life from 9 a.m. until her funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 820 Almshouse Road, Ivyland, PA 18974. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 9, 2020