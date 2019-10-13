|
Eugene M. Bilan passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Born in Bethlehem, Pa. on Oct. 13, 1934. Resident of New Hope, Pa. Son of Peter P. and Mary A. (Kakos) Bilan, deceased. Survived by brother, Peter E. Bilan (Andria Keil), nephews Peter and Andrew.
Graduate of Bethlehem Catholic HS and Villanova University. Worked in the advertising industry in Allentown, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago and Dallas. Private Burial at Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem, Pa. Funeral arrangements by Connell Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 13, 2019