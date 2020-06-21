Eugene "Gene" Brown Jr.
Eugene 'Gene' Brown Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was 68.

Born in Hazelton, Pa., Eugene grew up in the Levittown area. He then moved to Penndel where he became a long time resident. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, class of '69. He did many things in life including bartending for several area bars. He mainly worked in construction. Eugene worked for Local 172 Labor Union of Bordentown, NJ for many years until his retirement.

Eugene was a fun-natured man. He was an avid sports fan especially when it came to the Philadelphia sports teams. Eugene always kept busy working on D.I.Y. projects around the house. He was also known for his giving to others and extreme generosity. He will be greatly missed.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents: Eugene (Cy) Brown Sr. and Marie Duffy. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Elyse Stevens of Bethlehem, Pa. He is also survived by his brothers Terrance E. Brown of Yardley, Pa. and Thomas W. Duffy (Deborah) of Yardley, Pa. Eugene will also be missed by several nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be privately held for family on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. When restrictions relax, another celebration of Eugene's life will be held at a future time.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
