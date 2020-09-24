Eugene C. Colsher passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He was 77.He was born Oct. 22, 1942 to the late Eugene T. Colsher and Alma Stirlith, and was the brother of the late Alma Webb.Eugene is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Kathleen Cashmere; his children, Eugene T. Colsher, Elizabeth Lewis, Corinne Milks, and Blythe Colsher; grandchildren, Ryan Colsher, Jared Jewell, Thomas Colsher, Adriana Milks, Kaleigh Lewis, and Hailey Milks; his great-granddaughter, Amelia Colsher; and four nieces and their families.Eugene was raised in Philadelphia, where he played football while attending Frankford High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a driven business man that acquired the family business and successfully owned and operated it for 63 years.He traveled throughout the U.S. as an avid hunter and enjoyed playing poker with friends and family. One of his greatest joys was seeing his granddaughter, Adriana, obtain her Jr. Black Belt; as well as watching Hailey refine her basketball skills. He cherished the companionship he had with his K9 daughters, Ginger and Truffles.His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, where friends and family are invited to gather for a visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,Huntingdon Valley