Eugene C. "Gene" LaBorde Sr. went home to Our Lord on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Chandler Hall Hospice, Newtown, Pa. He is resting in the arms of Jesus.
Born in Philadelphia, Gene was the son of the late Cilton and Sally LaBorde. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Helen LaBorde.
Gene is survived by his loving partner of 15 years, Eleanor Hebenstreit.
He was a resident of Langhorne and a member of the Assumption B.V.M. parish for the last 16 years.
Gene was a very active man. Even though he was ill, he would never give up. We used to say he was amazing. He just kept going. He and Eleanor could be seen around town at Erwin's Country Kitchen and shopping at ShopRite. They never sat still.
In Gene's younger years he enjoyed many hobbies. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, golf, duck decoy carving, and photography, just to name a few. He won a blue ribbon for the Loon he carved for the Duck Decoy Show in Tuckerton, N.J. He also played minor league baseball for the Washington Senators. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. No matter how the team was doing, he would always be watching the game.
Gene was a loving, caring man. He thought about others and always tried to make them happy. He will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his sons, Steve (Bert) of Langhorne, Mike (Debbie) of Feasterville, and Eugene Jr. (Dorothy) of Feasterville; his grandchildren, Nicole, Chris, Danielle, Joseph, Stephen, Eugene (Rachael) and Stephanie; and his great- grandchildren, Trinity, Alexa, Jaya, Haylie and Kaylie. He is also survived by Eleanor's family, Chris of Colorado, Pat Beltz (Mike) of Wisconsin, Ellen Cuffari (Joe) of Albrightsville, Steve Hebenstreit (Lori) of Croydon, Sue Mitchell (Mike) of Langhorne, and Nancy Tallman (Mike) of Colorado, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to Gene's life celebration from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with a prayer service at 11:30 a.m. Father John Kelly from Assumption B.V.M. Church will preside over the service. Thank you, Father.
Donations in Gene's name can be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 4, 2019