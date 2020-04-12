|
Eugene F. Nagle of Fairless Hills passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at the St. Mary Medical Center. He was 86.
He was born in Altoona, Pa. and had moved to Fairless Hills in 1955. Eugene worked in the Coke Department at U.S. Steel for 30 years and also at Pennsbury School District.
He was an avid gardener and took a lot of pride in the vegetables and sunflowers he would grow every summer. During the winter he enjoyed doing puzzles and coloring. Eugene will be fondly remembered as a quiet man with a great sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Nagle.
Eugene is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Thelma, and his children, Deborah Neidig (Craig), Edward Nagle, Danny Nagle (Patricia), Gary Nagle (Anna Marie), and Tammy Doan (Richard). He is also survived by his 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private.
His family asks that no flowers be sent.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 12, 2020