Eugene G. Kehoe III passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
Born Aug. 6, 1972, he was the son of Eugene G. Kehoe Jr. and Bonnie Jean Kehoe.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Eugene G. Sr. and Marcella M. Kehoe, and his maternal grandparents, Frederick J. and Genevieve R. Mitchell.
Along with his parents, he is also survived by his longtime girlfriend, Melissa Steigelman, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9 a.m. until his funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 22, 2019