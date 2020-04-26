|
Eva (Monaghan) Kladky, a longtime resident of Newportville, Pa., passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was 89.
Eva was the beloved wife of the late Harry S. Kladky Sr., with whom she had shared over 51 years of marriage.
She was born in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Joseph and Eva Monaghan.
Eva was a devoted wife and caring mother, dedicating her life to caring for her youngest daughter, Karen. Eva, or "Babe" as she was fondly known by her family, grew up on a farm and later in life could often be found working outside, enjoying her garden and watching the birds. She and her family traveled the U.S. on many road trips and enjoyed trips to the beach and Atlantic City. Eva loved to listen to music, especially Johnny Cash, and to play cards and games, but only if she was winning!
Eva was proud of the time she spent working at Maple Shade Elementary in Bristol Township in the school cafeteria.
Eva is survived by three children, Harry S. Kladky Jr. (Joann), Barbara A. Kiefer (Doc), and Donald A. Kladky (Joann). She will be loved and remembered by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, a brother, Hugh "Boy" Monaghan (Eileen), and a sister, Elizabeth "Sister" Loy (R.L.).
In addition to her husband and parents, Eva was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen A. Kladky, and her brothers, Joe, Bill and Jim.
Eva's interment and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eva's name may be made to Delta Community Supports, Building 14, Suite 400, 1777 Sentry Parkway West, Blue Bell, PA 19422.
