Evelyn A. Boorse of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was 86.
She was born in Philadelphia to the late David and Evelyn (Dickenson) Slemmer.
Evelyn enjoyed taking family vacations. She truly enjoyed hosting the large family picnic on the 4th of July every year and everyone loved her potato salad and meatballs. One of her favorite pastimes was spending time at the casino playing the poker machines. Known as a social butterfly, Evelyn always made it a point to hi to everyone she encountered.
She will be remembered for having a big heart, her generosity, and always lending a helping hand. Most of all, Evelyn was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and was a second Mom to many; especially her nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas J. Boorse Sr., her son, Thomas J. Boorse Jr., and brothers, Mike Slemmer and Gerald Slemmer.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Page, Linda Carson, Joyce Retzler (Kenneth), Carolyn Boorse (John Filer), Vincent Boorse, and Genevieve Boorse; 16 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and siblings, George Slemmer, Jeannette Bennie, and Patricia Wyatt.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon, PA 19021, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mark Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association
