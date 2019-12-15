|
|
Evelyn Azarchi of Yardley passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. She was 89.
She is survived by her beloved children, Lynne (Steve Steinhauser) and Karen; two grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Azarchi; sister, Jean Goldstein and her brother, Leonard Kohn.
Evie was a loving mother to her children. Married to Arthur for 60 years, she helped in the family business doing bookkeeping and accounting. She was a balaboosta making delicious meals, especially appetizers and desserts.
Evelyn was very welcoming and kind to all she met. Her passions were gourmet cooking, Mah Jong, Bridge, tennis, art, and antiques. She remembered everyone's birthdays, and made parties for many of her friends. She had a generosity of spirit - quietly helping others.
Evelyn was active in the Jewish community, an active member of the Greenacres Country Club, and donated generously to Jewish causes. She was volunteer secretary for the Jewish Historical Society of Trenton.
People were always happy to hear from Bubbie. Her legacy of love and kindness will be a fond remembrance and she will be sorely missed by both friends and family.
A private family graveside service will be held Monday, Dec. 16, at Congregation Brothers of Israel Cemetery in Hamilton Township, N.J. Shiva will be observed Monday and Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. with minyans at 7 p.m. at Evelyn's home in Yardley, with Rabbi Howard Hersch officiating.
To make a donation in memory of Evelyn, the family asks that you consider the Jewish Federation of Princeton Mercer Bucks.
Orland's Ewing Memorial Chapel,
Ewing, N.J.
www.orlandsmemorialchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 15, 2019