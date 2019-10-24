|
|
Evelyn C. Darrah (Lennen), passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Buckingham Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. When Evelyn was a little girl, she learned to sew from her Grandmother, Matilda Castor and her amazing talent took her to becoming an accomplished seamstress, making many beautiful items including christening dresses, bridesmaids dresses and wedding dresses.
Evelyn also loved to garden and spent many hours outside enjoying nature.
Evelyn was the loving mom of Patricia Kostaras and her husband Robert and the late William Darrah, the Memom to Melanie Koenig and the Mem to the late William Darrah. She is also survived by her sister Carolyn Owens.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at their family home.
In lieu of flowers kindly consider donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation at .
