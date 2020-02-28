Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Hamilton


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Hamilton Obituary
Evelyn Hamilton, a resident of Buckingham Springs in New Hope, Pa. for the last four years, and a resident of Levittown for 60 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 90.

Born in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Edith and Joseph Littleton, and the wife of the late Edwin Hamilton of 65 years.

She is survived by her two sons, Glenn Hamilton (Linda) and Edwin Hamilton (Diane), her daughter, Jacalyn Hamilton, six grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.

Services and interment will be held privately.

Memorial contributions can be made in Evelyn's name to Chandler Hall, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,

Feasterville

www.kirkandnicesuburban.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -