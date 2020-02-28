|
Evelyn Hamilton, a resident of Buckingham Springs in New Hope, Pa. for the last four years, and a resident of Levittown for 60 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 90.
Born in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Edith and Joseph Littleton, and the wife of the late Edwin Hamilton of 65 years.
She is survived by her two sons, Glenn Hamilton (Linda) and Edwin Hamilton (Diane), her daughter, Jacalyn Hamilton, six grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.
Services and interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions can be made in Evelyn's name to Chandler Hall, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.
Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,
Feasterville
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 28, 2020