More Obituaries for Evelyn Haschert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Haschert

Evelyn Haschert Obituary
On Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, a shining light went out. Evelyn (Slater) Haschert departed this world to join her husband, Robert, in eternal peace.

Evelyn was a graduate with the Class of 1947 from Reading High School.

She married Robert on May 16, 1948. They were married for 61 years until Robert's death in 2009.

Evelyn enjoyed cooking, conversation and spending time with her family of seven children, Erica Armour, Keith Haschert, Gail Saylers, Rhys Haschert, Paige Ramsdell, Dana Van Hise and Eric Haschert, ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

There will be no services at her request.

Burns Funeral Home,

Philadelphia

www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 6, 2019
