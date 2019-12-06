|
On Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, a shining light went out. Evelyn (Slater) Haschert departed this world to join her husband, Robert, in eternal peace.
Evelyn was a graduate with the Class of 1947 from Reading High School.
She married Robert on May 16, 1948. They were married for 61 years until Robert's death in 2009.
Evelyn enjoyed cooking, conversation and spending time with her family of seven children, Erica Armour, Keith Haschert, Gail Saylers, Rhys Haschert, Paige Ramsdell, Dana Van Hise and Eric Haschert, ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
There will be no services at her request.
