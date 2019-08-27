|
|
Evelyn L. "Evi" Mitchell passed away at home on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in the arms of her loving husband. She was 73.
Born in Sumneytown, she was the daughter of the late Lester Schaeffer and Mildred Kulp Schaeffer. Evi was a resident of Bristol Borough for the past 40 years.
She is sadly missed by her loving husband, Charles D. Mitchell; her stepson, James B. Mitchell (Kacey); her grandson, Patrick; her granddaughter, Maegan; brothers, Lester (Virginia) and Steve (Suzanne); and many nieces and nephews.
Evi retired from Calkins Newspapers, Inc. after 42 years of dedicated service. She was at one time the Classified Advertising Manager for the Bucks County Courier Times. he received several awards for her service and advertising slogans.
She enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid mountain hiker, having bagged most of the highest peaks in the Northeast including Mt. Washington, Mt. Katahdin and Mt. Marcy among others in the southern states. She also logged many miles on the Appalachian Trail.
Evi was an active member of the Bucks Mount Ski and Snowboard Club where she participated in many of the club's activities and trips. She particularly enjoyed her trips to France where she para-skied off a mountain in the valley below.
Even though she could not swim, she learned to kayak, not only on flat water but also the ocean and white water.
Evi loved her family, especially all of the children.
She traveled a good portion of the country in an RV, which may have been her favorite thing to do.... besides dancing with her husband.
The family would like to send their appreciation to the staffs at ManorCare Health Services - Oxford Valley, St. Mary Home Care and Chandler Hall Hospice.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at noon on Friday, Aug. 30, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Evelyn L. Mitchell to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newtown, MA 02458.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 27, 2019