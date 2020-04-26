|
Fanny (Filomena) Buccello passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Langhorne Gardens Nursing Home, where she resided since 2011. She was 101.
Fanny was the wife of the late Silve J. Buccello, and the loving and proud mother of three daughters, Maria Elena Zerbe (John), Patricia A. Buccello, and dearly departed Sylvia Monach (Bob). She leaves behind a legacy of seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Born in Huntingdon Valley, Pa. on July 18, 1918, Fanny was the eldest seven children. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Malloy of New Ringgold, Pa., and was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Adeline Cataldo, her brothers, Joseph, Philip and Anthony Cataldo, and sisters, Lucy Feriod and Adeline Sorace.
A lifelong resident of Penndel, Fanny was an active member of Our Lady of Grace Church. She was a very active member of several local Seniors Groups until early in the year 2000. She also worked for many years in retail sales at Woolworth's, Hit or Miss and K-Mart, where she was affectionately called "Mrs. Kmart."
A Memorial Mass and service will be held at a later date to be determined. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Catholic interment at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne, will be held privately.
It is the hope of Fanny's daughters that reads this obituary to take a moment to say a little prayer in Fanny's name, that God will bless the world she left behind with, "Peace" and grant her "Eternal Rest."
