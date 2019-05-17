Home

Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
(215) 757-3331
Fedora Ruth Benish

Fedora Ruth Benish Obituary
Fedora Ruth (DeCleyre) Benish of Hulmeville passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the age of 84.

The beloved wife for 65 years to the late Joseph Benish, Ruth was the beloved mother of Beverly DeGraw (late Harry), Linda Sass, Jerry Benish (Kathryn), Bruce Benish (Patricia), Cheryl Benish, Brian Benish and David Benish (Traci), grandmother of 12, and great-grandmother of nine.

Ruth was a friend of nature and animals, and a champion of knowledge.

Relatives and friends are invited to Ruth's Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Dunn Givnish of Langhorne, 378 S. Bellevue Ave.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name may be made to the Crestview Center, 262 Tollgate Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047.

Dunn Givnish Funeral Home,

Langhorne

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2019
