Ferman Franklin Lex, born April 19, 1935, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.
Ferman was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marie (Bair) Lex, and is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gail (Shipp) Lex; his siblings, Barbara Petty, Richard Lex, and Linda Glasstetter; his children, Terry Sager (Tim) of New Hope, Pa., Carolyn Troxel (Craig) of Wheaton, Ill., and Linda Wright (Scott) of Hudson, Ohio; as well as 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was a graduate of Neshaminy High School and was later inducted into it's athletic Hall of Fame. He graduated from Millersville University where he studied industrial arts and played football. Later he would play semi-pro football for the Franklin Miners. His love for sports outlasted his own career, as he later held multiple coaching positions, including high school football and his daughters in softball.
Ferman taught industrial arts and math in high school for 19 years and also served as an administrator. During the summers of his teaching career, he would take on small building jobs and over time he began to build homes. Eventually, he transitioned into building homes full time. As Ferman Lex, Inc. grew in its success, Ferman became recognized as one of the premier builders and developers in Bucks County, Pa. His homes were renowned for their quality in construction and their aesthetic appeal—both inside and out. The craftsmanship evident in his homes was the combined product of his work ethic and the stylistic talents of his wife Gail. His homes reflected the simple commitment to integrity that characterized all areas of his life, including his long-standing involvement in his local church and his generous support of many Christian ministries. It would be impossible to count the individuals, ministries, schools and other philanthropic causes that benefitted from his kind support.
Perhaps closest to Ferman's heart—second only to his love for Christ—was his adoring commitment to family. He frequently quoted his father and mother, whom he respected profoundly for what they instilled in him. His wife and children were the beneficiaries of his very best. He would plan long ahead for holidays, birthday parties and vacation times with his children's families. These times were filled with competitive games and contests (always followed by fabulous prizes), lots of food and warm hospitality, Bible verse recitations, multiple well-worn stories, and concluded with over-stuffed bags of snacks for the ride home. He was eager to express his love for his family, most of all in the faithfulness of his prayers. Since he prized his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he treasured their walk with Christ. To meet Ferman was to meet a new friend. To have Ferman as a husband, sibling, father, grandfather or uncle was to receive one of God's most beautiful gifts any of us could ever know.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1680 Aquetong Road, New Hope, Pa.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 5, 2019