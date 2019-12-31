|
Fern V. Price, age 97, of Levittown, Pa., passed away on Dec. 27, 2019. She was born to the late Christian and Bertha (Fisher) Leidle in Mobridge, SD.
Fern spent her early life on a farm in South Dakota where she remained until she met her first husband who was stationed in South Dakota during World War II. She learned how to grow flowers and vegetables which led to her love for gardening and canning vegetables. Fern also enjoyed cooking and was devoted to saying her prayers throughout every day. She will be deeply missed.
Fern is preceded in death by her first husband, Bernard Beese and her second husband, Norman Price, and great grandson, Robert Jones, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Bernard W. Beese (Linda), Fern Jones (Doc), and Audrey Edden (David); nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Jan. 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, located at 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Rosedale Memorial Park in Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org and/or to St. Jude Children' Research Hospital by visiting stjude.org. To see Fern's tribute page, please visit the website below.
