Flora J. Dunmore of Feasterville passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was 90.
She was born in Philadelphia to the late Charles and Georgia Dunmore.
Flora was a member of the altar guild and the choir at Grace Epiphany Church. She also loved cats.
Flora is survived by her siblings, Charlotte Dunmore and George Dunmore, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to call starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Grace Epiphany Church, 224 E. Gowen Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19119, where the memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in Flora's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019