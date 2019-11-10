|
Flora (Raccosta) Pastor of Morrisville, Pa. passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She was 92.
She was born in Morrisville at home to the late Paul and Dora (Principi) Raccosta, and remained a lifelong resident. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Flora enjoyed going to the casinos, walking the boardwalks, eating her ice cream and pizza and spending time with her family, she loved cooking and baking for her family. Flora was also an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.
Mrs. Pastor was preceded in death by her husband, George Pastor, and is survived by her loving children, Robert Pastor of Falls Township, Paul Pastor of Morrisville, George Pastor (Linda) of Bensalem, and Judy Pastor of Morrisville, her brother, Fred Raccosta (Claire) of Yardley, one niece, Cathy Hicks, and two nephews, Fred and Jim Raccosta.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 201 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067. Monsignor John Eckert will officiate. Her committal will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Pastor's name may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at apdaparkinson.org.
