Florence C. Kent of Falls Township, Pa. died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at her home. She was 97.
Born in Tottenville, N.Y., daughter of the late Harold and Margaret Morehouse Ward, she resided in Falls Township for the past 62 years.
Florence embraced her role as wife and mother in the growing Bucks County community. In addition to raising her family, she worked in real estate and was active in the many activities at her church, St. John the Evangelist.
A private family funeral is planned with services at St. John the Evangelist Church and burial at St. Ignatius Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Delaware Valley Chapter online at www.alz.org/delval.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 19, 2019