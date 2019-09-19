Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Kent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence C. Kent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence C. Kent Obituary
Florence C. Kent of Falls Township, Pa. died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at her home. She was 97.

Born in Tottenville, N.Y., daughter of the late Harold and Margaret Morehouse Ward, she resided in Falls Township for the past 62 years.

Florence embraced her role as wife and mother in the growing Bucks County community. In addition to raising her family, she worked in real estate and was active in the many activities at her church, St. John the Evangelist.

A private family funeral is planned with services at St. John the Evangelist Church and burial at St. Ignatius Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Delaware Valley Chapter online at www.alz.org/delval.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Download Now