Florence Cappuccino

Florence Dydek Cappuccino, a long-time resident of Yardley, died peacefully surrounded by her family. She was 89.
Florence was the loving wife of the late Frank Cappuccino with whom she had shared more than 40 years of life, love, and family.
She was born in Philadelphia, and was the daughter of the late Zygmunt and Ann Maminski.
Florence was employed for more than 40 years with Keebler Co. and later Nabisco, where she held management positions. Following retirement, she moved to Bucks County, and became a devoted parishioner of St. Ignatius Parish. She was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith, and endlessly proud of her Polish heritage.
Florence was known for her love of dancing, especially to the big band tunes she grew up loving. Frank and Florence traveled the world together as Frank was an International Boxing referee. Florence was a loving wife, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt who adored her nieces and nephews as if they were her own children. She will be missed for her tenacity, generosity, love, and for being a fashionista before it was even a word! Her memory will be forever treasured by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving are her siblings, Regina Marricone (the late John), Dorothy Rubino (Frank), John Maminski (Arlene), her brothers-in-law, Mario Cappuccino (Nikki) and Salvatore Cappuccino. She also is survived by her nieces and nephews, John Marricone Jr. (Joanne), Michelle Romano, Sue Torpey-Techtmann (Bill), Pam Sedia (Carl), Steven Maminski (Judy), and Deneen Langlois (Tom).
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, PA 19067. Her entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville. Masks must be worn, and social distancing maintained.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.