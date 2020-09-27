Florence Giovanna (Carleo) Favoroso passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 92.Born in Bristol, daughter of the late Louis and Florence Carleo, she was a lifelong resident. Mrs. Favoroso was the matriarch of Villa Vito Restaurant in New Hope. She was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan and loved to cook and go to the casinos.Wife of the late Fiore "Flowers" Favoroso, she will be sadly missed by her loving children, Joseph Favoroso and his wife, Donna, Theresa Favoroso, Ursula Favoroso Cronce and her husband, John and Fiore "Freddy" Favoroso, her loving grandchildren, Joseph, Anthony, Krista, Gabrielle, and Michael Favoroso and Michael Kelly, and her loving great-grandchildren, Joseph Jr., Carly, Vincenzo, Anthony, Jacob, Mia, Christopher, Dominick, Scarlett, Everly and Giovanni."My mothers cup was happy and always full, for giving her love and talent for cooking to her family and friends".That was Florence! She was a giver. From an early age she was helping, supporting, and doing. Definitely fierce. A burst of life. She was way ahead of Women's Lib. Quiet and determined to live every day with purpose. Way before Nike coined the phrase, she just did it, usually with a pleasant smile. All her life she strove to maintain peace, harmony and happiness for those she cared about. Also compassion for friend or stranger. If you knew her you felt it. Foremost, was her love for God, the blessed Mother, who she petitioned through prayer and then her husband, children and friends. Her faith was quietly strong. Her legacy in life was working for her achievements despite the world's conditions. She lived through a lot of hardship and worked past the obstacles and did her best. She was a smart woman, practical, but she was a very private person. She accomplished so much with humility and strength. Many didn't see behind the petite powerhouse. She never boasted about these things. There was always kindness and respect that she gave to people. She saw their pain or joy and not only was a good listener but mostly she did something for them. Her vocation was simply helping others. She tackled her physical problems and battled them like a silent warrior. She was proactive for her treatments and accepted them to move forward and continue to live. She joked that the water in Philadelphia must be good, it kept her going. Hers was a long road, she fought bravely.Mom was the matriarch of our business, Villa Vito Restaurant and her and my father worked hard at it. She gave her all to creating a popular food business. She cooked for 21 years, had an unbelievable amount of energy with no regrets. She developed dishes like the "Mangia Platter" that were unique to our place. She cooked with love in the food, and people recognized that. We always joked about how she had the seasonings in her fingers. We have an unbelievable amount of wonderful relationships and they all have kept in touch with her, some for 47 plus years. Because she was special, she mentored troubled young people also with disciplined work and kind words. They knew she cared, maybe it helped them with their lives. We hope so. When she did relax, it was to AC on the bus on Tuesdays with the girls, laughing and reminiscing. They had a ball and then later went to a closer venue, Parx, to play the slots. Her and Theresa and the boys loved it when they went together. Mom also liked old movies, watching them with one of us, the Chinese buffet and Coca-Cola. When everyone got together to eat, I know she loved seeing her family and friends enjoying some leisure time off. Florence's kitchen was always open. She was happy to be able to live to enjoy her great-grandchildren. If you knew her she would want you to think of what you meant to each other and the exchanges you had and the pleasant thoughts and memories you have of her, not to be sad but to pray for her soul and be peaceful in your heart. She believed in the everlasting life and that someday there would be a glorious reunion with all whom she loved. Someday...Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family under the direction of Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough.Wade Funeral Home