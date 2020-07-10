Florence J. (Hrapczynski) D'Amico of Bensalem passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Attleboro Nursing & Rehab Center. She was 98.Born in Philadelphia, Florence was a resident of Bensalem for the last nine years and was formerly of Philadelphia. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and was a social butterfly. Florence was a devoted parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church. She was a homemaker.Florence was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Alfred D'Amico.She will be sadly missed by her two loving daughters, Christina Heaton and Anita D'Amico Stambouly (Joseph); her brother, Richard Hrapczynski; her grandsons, David Heaton and Richard Beadon; and three great grandchildren, Mason, Ryan and Hailey.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10:15 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to LIFE St. Mary, 2500 Northgate Rd., Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem