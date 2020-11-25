Florence L. CollinsFlorence L. Collins, 96, of Southampton, PA, died after a long illness on November 23, 2020.Florence was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 19, 1924. A few years after graduating from high school, she married her husband, Robert S. Collins, Jr., moved to the Holmesburg area of Philadelphia and began raising a family. She worked as a secretary for many years for the School District of Philadelphia. Upon retirement, she found a new passion in working for the Philadelphia Zoo and volunteering there as a docent.Florence enjoyed performing in shows at Brown School, leading the local Girl Scout troop, planning Christmas Eve parties with friends and family, joining in the fun at Pocono weekends and participating in Night in Venice activities. Her interests included sewing, cooking, entertaining, summers spent in Ocean City, NJ and traveling. She and her intrepid traveling buddies, Joann, Catherine and Judy, visited the world.Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Scott Collins, Jr. and her daughter, Kathy Elise Collins. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Bott (Albert) and Carol Reynolds (Howard); four grandchildren, Andrew, David, Brooke and Scott; and four great grandchildren, Sean, Erin, Cooper and Ava.Services and burial will be private.Donations in her memory may be made to Christ Church: Attention Cecilia Wagner, 20 N. American Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel.