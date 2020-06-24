Florence M. Koch, "Floss," passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home at the age of 93.Born in Trenton, N.J., she had been a Levittown homeowner since 1952, and was the last original homeowner on Locust Lane. Mrs. Koch was a longtime devoted member of Saint Michael the Archangel Parish.Her favorite place to vacation was Wildwood, N.J.The beloved wife of the late George R., and loving mother of the late Timothy, Mrs. Koch is survived by her devoted daughters, Mary Jane Bennett (late Howard) and Lorraine DuGuay (Lawrence). She will also be sadly missed by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Saint Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. There are no calling hours prior to Mass on Friday.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown