Florence Marie Koch
1927 - 2020
Florence M. Koch, "Floss," passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home at the age of 93.

Born in Trenton, N.J., she had been a Levittown homeowner since 1952, and was the last original homeowner on Locust Lane. Mrs. Koch was a longtime devoted member of Saint Michael the Archangel Parish.

Her favorite place to vacation was Wildwood, N.J.

The beloved wife of the late George R., and loving mother of the late Timothy, Mrs. Koch is survived by her devoted daughters, Mary Jane Bennett (late Howard) and Lorraine DuGuay (Lawrence). She will also be sadly missed by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Saint Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. There are no calling hours prior to Mass on Friday.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Michael the Archangel Church
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
- The Staff of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
