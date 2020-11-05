Florence Marie Wurtenberg (Litz) "Floss", of Croydon, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on November 3, 2020. She was 84.



Born in Philadelphia, Floss was raised in Croydon and was part of the first graduating class at Delhass High School in 1954. After marrying her husband Walt, they moved to Bensalem for a while and were very active with the Bensalem Ramblers during the 1960's. For the last 50 years she lived in the same home in Old Croydon, where she and Walt worked hard and raised a beautiful family. She loved to welcome all her children's friends into her home and would always cook as if the entire neighborhood were coming to dinner. She had several jobs in her lifetime, but the one she loved the most was her last job at Matt's Pharmacy in Croydon because she loved being able to see and help all her friends and neighbors on a daily basis. Floss loved gathering the family in the backyard, especially during the holidays. She also enjoyed going to Irish Weekend in Wildwood. Floss was a dedicated philadelphia sports fan, especially to the Eagles and the Flyers.



She is the loving wife of the late Walter; beloved mother of Walt (Tracy), Billy (MaryEileen), Cindy (Bob), Linda (Tom), Franny and the late Lori Ann; cherished grandmother of Steven, Michael, Matthew (Nicole), Lauren (Ryan), Aimee, Joe, Amanda and Tom. Devoted great-grandmother of Keily, Logan, Carter, Eliana, Jake, Emerson, Junell "JJ", Jasmine, Jayda and Jaden; Adoring great great-grandmother of Jeremiah. Dear sister of George, and Anna Marie and sister-in-law of Nancy and Jerry.



Relatives and friends are invited to offer condolences to her family Saturday 9 to 11 a.m. at Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike.



Religious Service 11 a.m. Committal St. Mark Cemetery.



Fluehr Funeral Home



864 Bristol Pike



Bensalem, PA 19020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store