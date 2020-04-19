|
Florence "Becky" McDevitt passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne. She was 94.
Born in Delaware, daughter of the late Samuel and Florence Foraker, she has been a Bristol Borough resident most of her life. Mrs. McDevitt was a graduate of Bristol High School, Class of 1944 and a member of St. Mark Church and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Mark.
Wife of the late Joseph McDevitt and mother of the late Kevin McDevitt, she is survived by her children; Barry McDevitt and his wife, Charlene, Cindy Morris and her husband, Frank along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, Pa 19007.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020