Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Masterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence T. Masterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence T. Masterson Obituary
Florence T. Masterson of Lower Makefield Township, Pa., died on Thursday Feb. 20, 2020 at Crestview Center in Langhorne, Pa. She was 92.

Born in Allentown, N.J., a daughter of the late Hughey and Bronslawa Flakowicz MacDonald, she resided in Lower Makefield for the past 60 years.

As a young woman, Florence worked for Bell Telephone of New Jersey as an Operator. She married John Masterson and began her family life. Florence had a variety of interests as she was raising her children. She was an avid reader, bridge player and member of the Yardley Women's Club. Florence also was active in her local Book and Bridge Clubs. She enjoyed summers at the Beach and treasured her time with her grandchildren.

Wife of the late John V. Masterson, her husband of 61 years, mother of the late Kathleen Cloonan and Elizabeth Masterson, and sister of the late Helen MacDonald, she is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Scott and Susan Masterson, and Keith Masterson; four grandchildren, Barbara, Ryan, Garret, and Kelly, and three great grandchildren, Piper, Hailey, and Mason.

Friends and family are invited to call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa.

Interment at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery will be on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -