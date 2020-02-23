|
|
Florence T. Masterson of Lower Makefield Township, Pa., died on Thursday Feb. 20, 2020 at Crestview Center in Langhorne, Pa. She was 92.
Born in Allentown, N.J., a daughter of the late Hughey and Bronslawa Flakowicz MacDonald, she resided in Lower Makefield for the past 60 years.
As a young woman, Florence worked for Bell Telephone of New Jersey as an Operator. She married John Masterson and began her family life. Florence had a variety of interests as she was raising her children. She was an avid reader, bridge player and member of the Yardley Women's Club. Florence also was active in her local Book and Bridge Clubs. She enjoyed summers at the Beach and treasured her time with her grandchildren.
Wife of the late John V. Masterson, her husband of 61 years, mother of the late Kathleen Cloonan and Elizabeth Masterson, and sister of the late Helen MacDonald, she is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Scott and Susan Masterson, and Keith Masterson; four grandchildren, Barbara, Ryan, Garret, and Kelly, and three great grandchildren, Piper, Hailey, and Mason.
Friends and family are invited to call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa.
Interment at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery will be on Thursday at 11 a.m.
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020