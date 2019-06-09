Home

Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beck Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Beck Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA
View Map
Floyd R. Ney Obituary
Floyd R. Ney of Levittown, Pa., passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was 85.

Born in Pottsville, Pa., to the late Rufus and Verna (Berner) Ney, Floyd was the proud owner of Ney Tile Contractors. He loved animals and enjoyed fishing and teaching his nephews how to fish. Above all, Floyd loved to be surrounded by his extended family.

Floyd is survived by his beloved wife, Theresa (Pacella) Ney, and his siblings, Dorothy Dower, Marie Keefer (Charles), and Ronald Ney (Frances). He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Toni Bridygham (Ken); his dog, Spike; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to Floyd's Life Celebration from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 15, followed by his memorial service at 12 p.m. at the Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue of your choice.

To share your fondest memories of Floyd, please visit the web site listed below.

Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home,

Levittown

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 9, 2019
