|
|
Fouad Yosrey Shalaby, Ph.D passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at the St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. He was 67.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Iman Kassem; his two sons, Bassel and Omar Shalaby; his daughter-in-law, Martha Byrd; his grandson, Peter Shalaby; his five brothers and sisters; and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Youssef Shalaby, and his mother, Fatma Ramadan.
Dr. Shalaby was born and raised in Cairo, having immigrated to the United States in 1983. He attended Ain Shams University in Cairo, and completed his Ph.D in Cellular and Molecular Biology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx. His work as a post-doctoral researcher led to published papers in both Cell and Nature, two prestigious scientific journals. He spent 14 years as a senior research scientist for Bristol-Myers Squibb, and he finished his career as a part-time Chemistry professor at Bucks County Community College.
His defining characteristic was being his own man. He was an independent thinker, and it was that spirit that drove both his passion for science and his desire to seek out a life in America. He frequently challenged accepted norms in the way he lived his life. This could be uncomfortable at times, and he was by no means popular with everyone. But mostly people recognized his self-security and were drawn to his endearing peculiarities.
He will be remembered by his family first and foremost for being a dedicated husband and father. Ultimately, he was driven primarily by a desire to provide for his family in ways he was not provided for as a young man growing up in Egypt.
Dr. Shalaby battled cancer for two and a half years. Though the cancer eventually took his life, he fought it with toughness and dignity. Through chemotherapy, radiation, surgeries, and immunotherapy, he did not let the cancer define him. He is a survivor.
A traditional Muslim funeral prayer took place at the Islamic Society of Central Jersey in Monmouth Junction, N.J., and he was buried immediately following that prayer, in accordance with Islamic tradition, at the Beulah Cemetery in New Britain, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the in Dr. Shalaby's memory.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 14, 2019