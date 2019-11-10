|
Frances Ann Stuhltrager Jarvis of Bensalem passed away Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019. She was 97.
She was born in Wildwood, N.J., and a resident of Bensalem for 90 plus years.
Frances was a retired long-distance telephone operator and first worked at the Cornwells telephone office prior to it being converted to the dial system. Later Frances was employed for 12 years as a receptionist/operator for the Bucks Co. Courier Times and was also a receptionist at Edgcomb Steel and at Juniper Village Retirement Center in Bensalem.
A lifelong parishioner at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Bensalem. Frances was a proud member of the Altar Society. She was an officer of the Ladies of Charity, USA (Philadelphia Chapter). Other services included the Bensalem Historical Society, and 25 years working the Bloodmobile at the American Red Cross.
Frances was a 20 year member of "Contact Lifeline USA", a reach out facility to help those in need. She also served as an honor guard for 20 years at St. Katherine Drexel Shrine in Bensalem and in 2006 joined the Associates of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament.
Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles Jarvis Sr. of 65 years, her son Charles J. Jr., and her daughter Mary E. Jarvis. She will be sadly missed by her children; Jeanne Quinn (Terry), James A. Jarvis and Ann (Nancy) Jarvis. Sister of Jean Lombardo (Samuel). Also survived by 16 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Tuesday 9:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020 followed by her funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Rite of committal Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Frances name may be sent to the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament 1663 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, St. Charles Borromeo Church at the above address or to Center School, 2450 Hamilton Avenue, Abington PA 19001.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem,
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 10, 2019