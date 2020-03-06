|
Frances Anna Halbe of Feasterville, Pa. died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor in Doylestown. She was 92.
She was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Halbe; the couple had shared 60 wonderful years together.
Born in Atlantic City, N.J., Frances was the daughter of the late Frederick Walter and Sarah Greaves Neef, and sister of the late Frederick Neef and his wife, Hilo.
Frances was an avid reader and loved to cook and bake. She was known for her cake-decorating skills and was well ahead of her time, creating food such as "personal pizzas" well before restaurants made them popular. She enjoyed time in her garden, loved the beach and always had a crafty project to work on. She was the perfect mom for four energetic boys!
She will be greatly missed for her contagious smile and sparkling blue eyes.
Frances is survived by her children, Edward J. Halbe Jr., Gary K. Halbe (Denise), Kenneth G. Halbe (Doreen) and Stephen D. Halbe; her grandchildren, Laurie, David, Jeffrey (Jillian) and Michael; her great grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan and Amy; her brother, J. Vince Neef (Linda); and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet Frances' family from 9 a.m. until the start of her Prayer Service at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fischer Center for Alzheimer's Research or to an Alzheimer's charity of ones' choice.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 6, 2020