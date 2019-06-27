|
|
Frances B. Haney passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her home in Morrisville, Pa., with her loving family at her side. She was 83.
Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late William and Ann Gavin, she was a Levittown resident for 50 years prior to moving to Morrisville 13 years ago. Mrs. Haney attended St. Hubert's High School and graduated from Lincoln High School.
She married her husband, John J. Haney, on Aug. 30, 1952 at St. Timothy Church as a sweet bride of 16.
In her younger years, Mrs. Haney worked at Kaiser Metals in Bristol and retired as a secretary from the office of Dr. John Glodek.
She enjoyed gardening, traveling, the beach and her ladies Bible fellowship group, but most especially cherished the time spent with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband for 67 years, John Haney; her beloved children, Debbie, Patti, Johnny (deceased), Susan, Michelle and Franny; her 13 grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren; and her sister, Gerry Burrini. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Billy, Eleanor and Maryanne.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:45 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 27, 2019