Frances Blum

Frances "Fay" Blum passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the age of 90.Born in East Mauch Chunk, Pa., Fay was a 1948 graduate of East Mauch Chunk High School. She had resided in Fairless Hills for the past 59 years. Fay was a longtime member of Saint Frances Cabrini Parish, where she participated in the Bible Study Group and the Hospitality Committee.Fay also volunteered her time in her younger years at Mary's Cupboard and Statesman Nursing Home, both in Levittown.She spent part of working career with Cohen's Department Store, and Bell Telephone. She was employed with the former Pomeroy's in Levittown Shopping Center for many years.Fay was an accomplished seamstress.She was the loving mother of the late Terri Blum and Norbert "Joe" Blum, and was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude (Bechtold) and Thomas Farrell, and her brothers, Dick and Bill Farrell.Fay was the beloved wife of Norbert C. Blum, the devoted mother of Christine McHugh (John), Noreen Foster (John) and Melinda F. Moran (Kevin), grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of one. She will also be sadly missed by her daughter- in-law, Linda M. Blum; brother, Thomas Farrell (Rose); sisters, Dolores Becker and Louise Zarbatany (Bob); many nieces, nephews and extended family.Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Frances Cabrini Church at the above address.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown