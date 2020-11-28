1/1
Frances C. "Fran" Jones
1926 - 2020
Frances C. "Fran" Jones passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home. She was 94.
Born in Philadelphia in 1926, the daughter of Catherine (Lusk) and Frank Martin, Mrs. Jones was raised in Cheltenham. She was a 1944 graduate of Saint Hubert High School for Girls.
Mrs. Jones met her husband in 1945 and were married in 1948. They later moved to Levittown and were founding members of the former Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Fallsington. In 1965 they moved to Oakford and became active members and communicant of Assumption BVM Parish in Feasterville for 50 plus years.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, of 61 years, C. Edward and her son Robert.
She is survived by her children, Peter, Richard, Frank (Linda), Kathleen, Teresa, Patricia Mazer (Norman), Kevin (Patricia) and Paul.
She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
It is Fran's wish to acknowledge and thank all the earthly angels that touched her life; priests, deacons, nuns, doctors, nurses, aides and therapists. Also all the angels in the Parish who were helpful and kind to her.
Due to Covid restrictions, services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Assumption BVM Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053 would be deeply appreciated.



Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
