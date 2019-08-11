|
Frances C. (Borelli) Marion of Bensalem passed Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Jefferson University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Frances effervescently filled her 80 years with spunk, determination, and love. Fran was born in Philadelphia and had been a Bensalem resident for the past 48 years. Throughout the years, Fran's residence was a home away from home for many, be it friends, family, or animals. She was always sure to have a fresh pot of piping hot coffee ready for company and with a sweet tooth like her's, treats were never far out of reach.
Frances loved the casino, playing the lottery, wearing every color of the rainbow (at the same time), and most of all she loved spending time with her loved ones. The only thing that Fran loved more than watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune every day was that she got to spend time watching those shows with her family.
She will be deeply missed by the light of her life, her daughters, Francine Williams (Thomas), Melissa Larkin (Jason) and Lindsey Lux (James). She was a loving MomMom to six grandchildren, Sierra, Stephen, William, Felicity, Camryn and Owen. She is also survived by her godson, Robert, and several loving nieces, nephews, and friends, most notably her best friend of more than 60 years, Mildred Glacken.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, William Marion; parents, Joseph and Esther Borelli; brothers, Severio, Joseph, William, and Robert; and her sister, Flora.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 14, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 3 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019