Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Marion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances C. Marion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances C. Marion Obituary
Frances C. (Borelli) Marion of Bensalem passed Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Jefferson University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Frances effervescently filled her 80 years with spunk, determination, and love. Fran was born in Philadelphia and had been a Bensalem resident for the past 48 years. Throughout the years, Fran's residence was a home away from home for many, be it friends, family, or animals. She was always sure to have a fresh pot of piping hot coffee ready for company and with a sweet tooth like her's, treats were never far out of reach.

Frances loved the casino, playing the lottery, wearing every color of the rainbow (at the same time), and most of all she loved spending time with her loved ones. The only thing that Fran loved more than watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune every day was that she got to spend time watching those shows with her family.

She will be deeply missed by the light of her life, her daughters, Francine Williams (Thomas), Melissa Larkin (Jason) and Lindsey Lux (James). She was a loving MomMom to six grandchildren, Sierra, Stephen, William, Felicity, Camryn and Owen. She is also survived by her godson, Robert, and several loving nieces, nephews, and friends, most notably her best friend of more than 60 years, Mildred Glacken.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband, William Marion; parents, Joseph and Esther Borelli; brothers, Severio, Joseph, William, and Robert; and her sister, Flora.

Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 14, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 3 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now