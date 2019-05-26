Home

Frances Climie Obituary
Frances Climie passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her home. She was 72.

Born in Abington, Pa., the daughter of Frances A. (Wespy) Bley and the late Rene A. Bley, Fran had been a longtime resident of the Lower Bucks County area, formerly of Bensalem and most recently in Levittown.

She was a 1965 graduate of Bensalem High School.

Frannie enjoyed doing crossword and word puzzles, and loved traveling.

Beloved wife of the late Charles L., she was the loving mother of Michael L. Mitchell, Jeffrey L. Mitchell (Cathleen) and Desiree Climie. Frannie will also be sadly missed by numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Harrison Mitchell.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate memorial contributions in Fran's name be made to Cure Tay-Sachs Foundation www.curetay-sachs.org or to of Philadelphia and Southeastern PA, One Valley Square, 512 Township Line Road, Suite 133, Blue Bell, PA 19422.

Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 26, 2019
