Frances E. Cook Obituary
Frances E. Cook of Feasterville, Pa. passed Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was 82.

She was born in Philadelphia on March 30, 1938 to the late Frank and Elsie (Zimath) Gimmi.

Frances was the loving wife for 60 years to the late Raymond "Donald" Cook until his passing in 2019.

She enjoyed a long career in retail banking as a customer service representative for Frankford Trust Bank and its successors.

Fran and Don spent many years as members of the Philadelphia Quartett Club with their lifelong friends and neighbors, and always enjoyed participating in the weekly shuffleboard leagues.

She is survived by her children, Donna Kilbride (Paul) and Paul Cook (Lisa); her grandchildren, Matthew, Christine, Alison Kilbride, and Angela and Grant Cook; as well as her dear sister, Carol Marshall.

Due to current public health restrictions, services will be privately held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to online at .

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2020
