Frances E. Pitcavage passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. She was 86.Born in Nanticoke, Pa., Mrs. Pitcavage had been a resident of Levittown for over 60 years and was a devout member of Queen of the Universe Parish.Until her retirement in 2009, Mrs. Pitcavage was employed with N.B.A. Credit Union for many years.She enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends and also loved sewing. Her greatest pleasure was volunteering at Saint Mary Medical Center.Mrs. Pitcavage was the wife of the late Louis H. Shipkowski and the late Joseph Pitcavage.Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cindi A. Hinkle (Edward), Steve Shipkowski (Ping), Kathy Brand (the late David) and Marie Bresnahan (William); grandchildren, Sarah, Amanda, Angela, Nicholas, Christine, Jason, William, Joshua, Patrick and Shannon; 11 great grandchildren; and her former daughter-in-law, Maryjane. She will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.Memorial contributions in Mrs. Pitcavage's name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Monastery of the Poor Clares, 1271 Newtown- Langhorne Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown