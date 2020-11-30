Frances Evelyn Roberts

Frances E. Roberts, of New Bern, NC, died peacefully on Thursday, November 26th at the SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Formerly of Trevose, PA, Frances was a retired Executive Secretary from the CIGNA Corporation and was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church in New Bern.

Funeral service will be graveside at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 3rd, at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Local Arrangements by Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home.



