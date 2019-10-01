|
Frances Homonay passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Columbus, Ind.
Frances was born July 23, 1932 in, Philadelphia, Pa., to the late William and Mary Mohnack. She met the love of her life, Robert Homonay, at West Chester University where she graduated with a degree in Education in 1954. She married Bob on Aug. 7, 1954 in Philadelphia. Frances and Bob spent 63 years together.
Fran was a long time elementary school teacher. She spent the majority of her professional career teaching at Rolling Hills Elementary School in Holland, Pa. She and her family were longtime residents of Richboro, Pa. Outside of work she enjoyed time with her family. She loved music, supporting Bob's High School bands, and enjoyed watching sports and attending car races. After retiring, she moved to Hilton Head Island, S.C. Her best times were spent with her two daughters, their spouses and her six loving grandchildren. Fran spent her final years at Four Seasons and Keepsake Village in Columbus, IN.
She is survived by her two daughters Barbara (Rich) Newton of Columbus, Ind. and Lisa (Tom) Robinson of Chantilly, Va.; and her six grandchildren Tom (Chelsea) Robinson, Meredith (Jack) Walker, Jordan (Bobby) Doggette, Kelsey Robinson, Cole Newton, and Kendall Robinson.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Ind. on Friday, Oct. 4. In lieu of flowers we ask that memorial contributions be made to the Newtown Community Foundation-Robert Homonay Memorial Music Scholarship Fund c/o The First National Bank of Newtown 34 S. State St Newtown, PA 18940.
