Frances J. "Fran" Pontrella of Morrisville, Pa., passed away peacefully at her home on May 9, 2020. She was 94.
Born in Edwardsville, Pa., one of eleven children, to the late Konstanty and Constance (Dugan) Surwillo, Fran later moved to Morrisville where she resided for the past 56 years. She was a 20+ year breast cancer survivor. Ask anyone and they'll tell you Fran made the best potato salad. Her secret recipe will be sadly missed.
Fran was the beloved wife of the late Frank W. "Von" Pontrella, the love of her life. Frank left her side in 1976, yet she continued to live alone, raise her daughter, and see her grandchildren grow up.
Fran is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Craig Martin of Morrisville, two sisters Constance Restuccia of Chino, CA and Patricia Wittig of Fairless Hills, Pa., along with several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the two most important and loved people in her life, her grandchildren Russ Martin of San Diego, CA and Sarah Martin of Morrisville. They will cherish their time with her forever.
A special thank you to Fran's neighbors, Chuck and Chris, who watched over her to lend a helping hand whenever needed.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, her services and interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Trenton, will be held privately at the convenience of the family, entrusted to the care of the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, Morrisville
In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran's name may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, www.give.bcrf.org.
Hooper Funeral Home
Morrisville, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020